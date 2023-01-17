Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) The latest in a recent string of important stories from the accomplished director, Tyler Perry has signed on to write and direct “Six Triple Eight”, an epic drama that tells the true story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion during World War II, for Netflix. Perry had previously teased this project to Variety, hinting that his next movie was going to feature “some incredible people that were overlooked for years.” Now that we know what he was referring to, we agree that this unbelievable tale is long overdue.

Perry wrote an original screenplay based on an article written by historian Kevin M. Hymel that details the true story of the 855 women who joined the war effort and were assigned the incredible task of fixing the three-year backlog of undelivered mail — all while facing discrimination, unfamiliar surroundings, and the experience of living in a war-torn country. Their efforts and success sorting over 17 million pieces of mail allowed American soldiers to reconnect with their families and loved ones — delivering not just letters, but hope as well. This story comes at the perfect time, as earlier this year President Joe Biden signed the bill for the women to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

“Six Triple Eight” marks Perry’s fourth film with Netflix, following his most recent release, “A Jazzman’s Blues.” In addition to Perry, Nicole Avant for Her Excellency Productions, Keri Selig for Intuition Productions, Carlota Espinosa, and Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios have all signed on as producers. Peter Guber of Mandalay Pictures will serve as executive producer.

Stay tuned for more information about the release of this inspirational film.

Tyler Perry Set to Write and Direct "Six Triple Eight" For Netflix was originally published on praiserichmond.com