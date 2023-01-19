CeCe Winans Kicking Off Second Leg of “Believe For It” Tour

After hitting the ground running in 2022 with a new book, a YouTube series, her first women’s conference and hit records, gospel legend CeCe Winans is not slowing down anytime soon.

As reported by GMA, the Grammy/Stellar/Dove Award-winning artist is preparing to kick off the second leg of her Believe For It tour, with 18 more dates scheduled across the country (and more to come). This leg will kick off on March 9 with a rescheduled concert in Jacksonville, FL. That concert, originally scheduled for last October, was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

The tour will also include a stop at Durham’s World Overcomers Christian Church on March 17.

Winans says in a statement, “I’m beyond excited to have an opportunity to share this worship experience in 18 more cities. I want to personally invite everyone to come out and spend the evening with me and my amazing musicians and singers.”

Tickets will go on pre-sale on January 20, with the general sale kicking off on January 23. Considering the fact that the last leg sold out almost immediately, we suggest that you get your tickets EARLY! You can get ticket information and more tour details at www.cecewinans.com.

First 15 Dates For the BELIEVE FOR IT Spring Tour:

(Additional dates to follow)

March 9 – Jacksonville, FL – Trinity Baptist Church (Rescheduled date due to Hurricane)

March 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Palmetto Pointe Church

March 11 – Hampton, VA – Liberty Live Church

March 16 – Birmingham, AL – Church of the Highlands-Grant Mills Campus

March 17 – Durham, NC – World Overcomers Christian Church

March 18 – Jacksonville, NC – River of Life Church

March 22 – Grand Rapids (Hudsonville), MI – Fair Haven Church

March 23 – Columbus (Grove City), OH – The Naz Church

March 24 – York, PA – Genesis Church

April 20 – Texarkana, TX – FBC Texarkana

April 21 – San Antonio, TX – Oak Hills Church – Crownridge Campus

April 22 – Jackson (Flowood), MS – Word of Life Church

April 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Evolve Church

May 4 – Memphis, TN – Hope Church

