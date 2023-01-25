Video Of Bethune-Cookman Football Players Sharing Helmets Spotlights Ed Reed’s Concerns About Resources

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

A video of Bethune-Cookman University football players sharing a helmet during a game has gone viral after former NFL star Ed Reed’s contract to become the head football coach was rescinded by the university following remarks he made about the lack of resources at the school.

The video, which was posted by Austin Yankowy, a senior member of the team, shows a Bethune-Cookman player anxiously waiting on the sidelines for his helmet that was being used by another player. Due to the video only being 10 seconds long, there is little context to know the severity of the helmet shortage, but the game, which was played in 2022, was nationally televised.

Some folks on Twitter were flabbergasted that BCU players would have to share helmets, citing the school’s Nike endorsement, but some of the players insisted that was the case.

The school’s decision not to ratify Ed Reed’s contract to become the head coach at BCU came after a series of expletive-filled videos decrying the conditions at Bethune-Cookman, including his office not being clean. In one of the Instagram videos, Reed also agreed with former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders about HBCUs and their numerous issues.

“Prime [Sanders] was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed said. “All HBCUs need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here.”

In another Instagram post, Reed captioned it by saying the university was forcing him out and he wasn’t withdrawing his name to coach the players.

“I am NOT withdrawing my name as the Head Coach at Bethune Cookman,” he wrote. “The administration and the AD are forcing me out. Thank you to all that supported me and my staff through this process. Good day and God bless.”

Some students were visibly upset at Reed’s departure. On Monday students gathered in protest on campus grounds, demanding the removal of the Board of Trustees over the inadequacy of several buildings on campus containing mold and the failed hire of Reed.

According to Fox 35, students complained of rats in some dormitories and no hot water. Students have resorted to leaving windows up year-round in some spaces because there is no working air conditioner.

