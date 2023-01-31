Today (January 31), on social media, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced that they are reuniting for a fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise. Sony Pictures confirmed that the untitled Bad Boys sequel is in early pre-production at the studio with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner. Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman are back producing; with Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone serving as executive producers.

El Arbi and Fallah directed the third installment in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life. The film grossed $426.5 million worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing January release of all time and the fourth highest-grossing film of 2020. Michael Bay made his first feature directorial debut in 1995 when Bad Boys was released. He returned in the same capacity for the sequel Bad Boys II eight years later.

All three films are centered around buddy cops Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), who work for the Miami Police Department and look to rid the streets of drugs. Considering that the films are viewed by many as cult classics, it makes sense why the excitement for the fourth film is already through the roof. Check out some of fan’s reactions to hearing the news.

Of course, fans aren’t the only ones excited about the film. In Will Smith’s Instagram post, he’s seen hopping into his car and driving, telling fans “Yo, I’ve got an announcement.” His final destination is Martin’s house. When Lawrence opens the door he asks, “It’s about that time?” In unison, the two say “Bad Boys for life.” They joke about the fact that the third film being named Bad Boys for Life might not have been the best idea. You can check out their hilarious announcement below. Let us know if you’re excited about the news in the comments!

Ride Together, Die Together: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Announce Bad Boys 4 Is On The Way was originally published on globalgrind.com