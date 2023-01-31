24th Season, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Is Now “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” Featuring Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Players Choir & More

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

PHOENIX, AZ (January 30, 2023) — Marking its 24th year, the groundbreaking music and inspiration extravaganza “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration: An Evening of Inspiration and Culture” (formerly Super Bowl Gospel Celebration) returns during Super Bowl LVII week with a live taping on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Arizona.

The only multicultural program and community event sanctioned by the NFL during Super Bowl weekend, the highly anticipated night of music, comedy, NFL Players, and soulful inspiration is themed “Unstoppable,” with featured performances from the legendary Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, The Players Choir and more!

In addition to uplifting and inspiring audiences with musical tributes, Super Bowl Soulful Celebration highlights NFL players, their faith, and philanthropy. This year, the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will confer its highest honor, the “Faith In Action” Award, to Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback and Super Bowl LVII contender Jalen Hurts.

The “Faith In Action” award honors current and former NFL players making an impact in their communities and in the lives of others off the field. Jalen’s service to the Philadelphia community, numerous charities, and his native Texas has aided countless individuals and institutions. Previous recipients of this special recognition include Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Tim Brown, Russell Wilson, Tony Dungy, and Troy Vincent, among others.

Originating at Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999, the annual event joins together key NFL Players, top Gospel/Contemporary Christian, and mainstream GRAMMY® Award-winning artists, and special guests all on one stage to bring audiences an evening of uplifting music, laughter, and inspirational messages.

Past programs have featured show-stopping performances from artists such as Yolanda Adams, CeeLo Green, Chloe Bailey, Kirk Franklin, Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Patti LaBelle, Erica Campbell, Gladys Knight, Fantasia, Donnie McClurkin, CeCe Winans, and Anthony Hamilton among others.

Tickets are on sale now at superbowlsoulfulcelebration.com.

24th Season, Super Bowl Gospel Celebration Is Now “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” Featuring Patti LaBelle, Israel Houghton, NFL Players Choir & More was originally published on praiserichmond.com