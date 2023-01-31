Brian Courtney Wilson Talks About His New Project “Transitions” and How it Relates to the State of the World

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson blends soulful sounds and gospel messages to connect to his audience. This sound has landed him a Stellar Award, NAACP Image Award, three Grammy Award nominations and much more.

BCW stopped by the Praise 104.1 studio with Cheryl Jackson this week and the atmosphere literally shifted as Brian explained the significance of the project and it’s concept as it relates to the current unrest of our Community. Brian’s latest project “Transitions” was released in October and the first single “Always Peace” is something the world needs right now as we’ve seen social unrest, racism, police brutality, mass shootings and more in our community.

BCW’s Transitions Tour is coming to The Birchmere in Alexandria, Thursday, February 2nd. Tickets are on sale a The Birchmere.com

