Viola Davis, Jill Biden, Among List of Presenters For 2023 Grammy Awards

, Get Up!

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Music’s biggest night is happening this Sunday and the list of presenters has been announced.

This year’s list of presenters is very diverse, including First Lady Jill Biden, Viola Davis, James Corden, and more.

RELATED: Ricky Dillard, Erica Campbell, and Tye Tribbett Among Nominees For 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena. Below are the gospel nominations.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters When I Pray DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters Kingdom Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters The Better Benediction PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter Get UpTye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters So Good DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters For God Is With Us for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters Fear Is Not My Future Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters Holy Forever Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live Maranda Curtis

Maranda Curtis Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard Clarity DOE

DOE One Deluxe Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin All Things NewTye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion Elevation Worship

Elevation Worship Breathe Maverick City Music

Maverick City Music Life After Death TobyMac

TobyMac Always Chris Tomlin

Chris Tomlin My JesusAnne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord Gaither Vocal Band

Gaither Vocal Band Confessio – Irish American Roots Keith & Kristyn Getty

Keith & Kristyn Getty The Willie Nelson Family Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson 2:22 Karen Peck & New River

Karen Peck & New River The Urban HymnalTennessee State University Marching Band

To see other nomination categories, click here!

For more information and how to stream the show, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Viola Davis, Jill Biden, Among List of Presenters For 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on praisebaltimore.com