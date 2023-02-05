Former First Lady Michelle Obama To Launch Podcast Inspired By Memoir ‘The Light We Carry’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s New York Times best-selling book The Light We Carry has sparked empowering dialogue about the power of perseverance in the midst of uncertainty. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chicago native is bringing those crucial conversations to audio through the creation of a new podcast.

Dubbed Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, the eight-episode series will feature candid discussions Obama had with a collective of influential individuals in the realm of entertainment along her book tour. It will illuminate their personal experiences with overcoming obstacles, mastering the art of pivoting, and staying the course amidst the unknown; capturing the valuable life lessons learned along their journeys. Amongst those slated to be featured are Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Gayle King, and others. The podcast is being created under the Obamas’ production imprint Higher Ground and the company Audible.

For Obama, the project serves as another chapter of her mission to use storytelling as an avenue to foster connection.

“Like so many people around the world, I felt isolated, disconnected and discouraged during the pandemic,” she shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Writing The Light We Carry was a way for me to make sense of it and reflect on some of the biggest challenges we all face in life—and the tour was an incredible way to share those stories with my readers and connect with real people once again. That’s what Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is all about—it’s a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments, lovingly made by our incredible team at Higher Ground and the fantastic people at Audible.” Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast is slated to be released on March 7.

This isn’t Obama’s first podcast project. In 2020, she released The Michelle Obama Podcast on Spotify which was ranked as one of the most-listened-to Spotify original projects.

