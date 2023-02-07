The Role God Plays In Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Role God Plays In Your Marriage”

I want to give you some tips for my book “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!” that I wrote with my bride Dee. We’ve been married for going on 40 years and have not had an argument in over 35 years.

Today I wanna share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. We believe that marriage is a triangle. Three corners: the left corner gets 33%. The right corner gets 33% and that leaves 34% at the top and that is God. We include God in all decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask him for his insight, his wisdom, he will give it to you.

So if you want a great marriage? Make the decision to make God an equal part. In fact, he’s the majority owner. It will work for you.

