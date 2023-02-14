Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is enjoying this new chapter of her life and took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to show her followers how she’s showing herself love in a fun and freeing Instagram Reel.

Taking to the platform, the Family Reunion actress shared a fun video of herself dancing around her house in a black blazer, black heels and black briefs along with a long, slicked back pony tail and minimal jewelry. With a glass of wine in hand, the beauty was all smiles as she strutted her stuff in and outside of her house to show how she’s just being herself and loving herself on this annual holiday that was filled with love.

“Happy freaking Valentine’s Day!” the starlet captioned the fun Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

But this isn’t the only time Tia showed how she indulges in self love. A months ago, the beauty and her adorable mini me shared a sweet self love moment when they wore cozy robes and towels as they pampered themselves all day from lounging in the bed to taking a dip in a jacuzzi to giving each other facials and eating all the food they wanted. The beauty shared the post and explained to her followers that she’s teaching her daughter the importance of self love, even at this young age.

“Giving the REAL queen of the household the royal treatment she deserves ,” she wrote as the post’s caption. “Children learn through observation and it was so important to me to bring Cairo along with my girls trip and teach her the importance of self love. It was so special to have her there with me. I hope to have many more spa days with my baby girl. What’s something that you want to share with your baby? #SelfCareIsntSelfish”

Check out their adorable self love day below.

We love that Tia is protecting her peace these days! How do you indulge in your own self care?

