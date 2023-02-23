Kevin Hart has proved true to the saying “home is where the heart is” by helping out his hometown’s most prestigious collegiate institution. Fabletics recently launched their medical apparel line, in which Hart donated 5,000 fabletics scrubs to Temple Health company. These scrub sets include antimicrobial sets, underscrubs and jackets.
“Creating Fabletics Scrubs was years in the making,” said Adam Goldenberg, CEO of Fabletics. “This collection is inspired by the medical community and it symbolizes our gratitude for the important work that these individuals do every day. We conducted comprehensive research and received direct feedback from these professionals, as we are committed to creating a product that can perform at the highest level and meet all their needs.”
Hart has been a partner and spokesperson for Fablietics since 2020. Hart has also partnered with Fabletics to donate 25,000 scrubs sets to U.S. medical professionals, which records as their largest donation to date.
The debut line is available at www.fableticsscrubs.com ranging from $29.95 to $69.95 with a scrub set priced at $64.95 and member credit redeemable.
Kevin Hart Donates 5,000 Fabletics Scrubs to Temple University was originally published on praisephilly.com
