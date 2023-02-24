Tom Joyner Talks With ‘Sherri’ On Learning Work Ethic From Tuskegee And Missed Fate With The Commodores

The media legend himself Tom Joyner may be retired from running things here at Black America Web, but you wouldn’t tell by how active he’s been out here in recent times.
Following a gracious recovery after suffering a mini stroke back in 2020, the radio icon made his way down the daytime circuit by visiting Sherri. Their conversation was nothing short of watching old friends talking and catching up — dirty jokes and side-splitting laughter, aplenty!
RELATED: Sherri Shepherd’s Louis Vuitton Shopping Spree With Tom Joyner
The exchange seen above was just one of the hilarious stories that Tom reminisced on with Sherri, in addition to breaking down how his unwavering determination to win over the years can be directly credited back to his days at Tuskegee University. That era of his life also influenced his lifetime dedication to helping fund HBCUs, which he gets majority of donation money by way of the fundraising on his annual Fantastic Voyage cruise.
The two also recollected on an interesting story that also pertains to Joyner’s past, which actually could’ve changed the whole trajectory of his entire career. During his aforementioned days at Tuskegee, the Class Of 1970 alumni also shared the halls with original members of now-legendary R&B group, The Commodores. Joyner himself was a founding member of the group, but he explained to Sherri how dropping out of school to tour the world with the group didn’t exactly work with his parents’ plans for his future.
“I never listened to another thing my daddy said,” he joked about the missed opportunity at fame. Can you blame him though?!
This year’s Fantastic Voyage will be no different — it might even be the best one yet! — and tickets can still be purchased online. We’ll let Tom explain it further below in his interview on Sherri:
- Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs [VIDEO]
- Smokie Norful, Shirley Caesar & More Tapped To Perform At Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage
- CeCe Winans & Erica Campbell Make History With Tom Joyner [VIDEO]
Tom Joyner Talks With ‘Sherri’ On Learning Work Ethic From Tuskegee And Missed Fate With The Commodores was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Kentucky Student Kylah Spring Is ‘Not Surprised’ Sophia Rosing Hasn’t Apologized For Racist Attack
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Maverick City Music/Kirk Franklin & Tennessee State University Big Winners at 2023 Grammy Awards
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
INTERVIEW: Pastor Deitrick Haddon Responds To Christian Outrage Aimed At Beyoncé And ‘Satanic’ GRAMMYs
-
Mary Mary To Perform At The Roots Picnic
-
Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day
-
25 Classic Showtime At The Apollo Performances