Oscar-Winning Costumer Ruth E. Carter Honored in Raleigh Exhibit

After making history at the 95th Academy Awards last weekend, the work of costume designer Ruth E. Carter is coming to The Triangle!

As reported by ABC11, the North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) will feature her award-winning costumes in a new exhibit, “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.” The exhibit will run from April 1 through August 6.

The NCMA says that the exhibit will feature more than 60 original pieces from Carter while also showcasing “her immersive process, historical research, and the attention to detail that imbues every project she brings to life.”

NCMA says in a statement: “Carter has defined generations through her work in film and TV. Her art adds dimensionality, flair, and culture to the characters she envisions, giving power to the incredible actors who wear her designs. Her vibrancy and attention to detail in costuming is integral to translating stories of race, politics, and culture to the big screen.”

In a career spanning four decades, Carter is credited for the looks of some of Hollywood’s biggest films. She previously received Oscar nominations for her work on Spike Lee’s Malcolm X and Steven Spielberg’s Amistad before winning her first Oscar in 2018 for Marvel Studios’ megahit Black Panther.

At last Sunday’s ceremony, Carter earned her 2nd Academy Award for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, becoming the first Black woman to win more than one Oscar.

She dedicated her award to her mother, Mabel Carter, who recently passed away at the age of 101.

“I had a great relationship with her in her final years. The same relationship I always had with her. I was her ride-or-die. I was her road dog. I was her sidekick,” she said backstage, after winning her award. “I know she’s proud of me. I know that she wanted this for me as much as I wanted it for myself.”

