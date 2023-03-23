Artist Spotlight: Earnest Pugh Reveals a New Single Cover “Keeper of My Soul”

Shanachie Recording Artist Earnest Pugh reveals new single cover “Keeper of My Soul” as the single hits radio stations this week and soon to hit digital outlets for purchase. Pugh arranged “Keeper of My Soul” as a reprise to his version of the classic song “Perfect Peace” written by Rudolph Stanfield. Pugh shared that “Perfect Peace” always requires two or
three reprises no matter what platform I am on. Audiences range from funerals to Morning Worship Services and the response is consistent. To that end, there was one event where the audience went into a spontaneous praise break, and we added music the moments. “Keeper of My Soul” Produced by Rufus McGee and Keith Williams is the lead single to the highly anticipated full CD entitled “The Very Best of Earnest Pugh” that is slated for a June release this year. The CD will feature some of the biggest and brightest start in the gospel music industry to include Nakitta Foxx, Crystal Aikin, Zacarti Cortez, and the Late Bishop Rance Allen.
