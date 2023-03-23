Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 25, 2023)

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Award Winner, Stellar Award Winner, and 2022 American Music Award Winner for Favorite Gospel Artist, Tamela Mann, set an industry record this week. She is the first artist to score ten No. 1’s at the gospel radio format. Her current single, “Finished,” which she penned with Singer/Songwriter, Travis Greene, is the fourth song to ascend to No. 1 from her Tillymann Entertainment CD, Overcomer. “Finished” set an industry record this week when it scored a No. 1 on the Billboard Gospel Radio Airplay chart, notching her 10th No. 1 at the format. In addition, the track also landed at No. 1 on the Mediabase Gospel chart this week.

Tamela’s historic Gospel radio chart honor is the culmination of her Billboard Gospel Radio Airplay chart success. In addition to “Finished,” Overcomer’s No. 1’s include “He Did It For Me,” “Help Me (feat. the Fellas),” and “Touch From You.” Best Days’ lead single and RIAA certified Gold track, “Take Me To The King,” One Way’s “God Provides,” and “My World Needs You,” were written by Gospel Icon Kirk Franklin. Other fan-favorite chart-toppers include “This Place” from Best Days, “I Can Only Imagine” from Best Days Deluxe, and “Change Me” from One Way.

“Thank you to everybody who listened, streamed, and made this possible,” said Tamela. “An extra special thank you from the bottom of my heart to Gospel radio for making me a part of your music family and always believing in me. With your love and support we did it – ten #1’s!! To God be the glory!”

“I am so proud of Tamela and all her accomplishments. The continued recognition for her music is truly a gift from God and the fans,” said Tamela’s Husband and Manager David Mann. “I would like to personally thank all the songwriters, producers, musicians, and the rest of our team – IGA Talent Management, Tillymann Music Group, TKO, Tenth Child Inc., and the Wright Group – for helping us achieve this historic goal.”

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of March 25, 2023

1. Finished Tamela Mann

2. Goodness of God CeCe Winans

3. I Still Have You Smokie Norful

4. Impossible Pastor Mike Jr.

5. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

6. I Believe Fred Jerkins f/Bishop Paul S. Morton

7. Better Benediction P.J. Morton

8. Walk On Water Lena Byrd Miles

9. New Tye Tribbett

10. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard

11. God Did It Again (Tell Somebody) Branden Anderson

12. I’m In Love Nia Allen

13. Daily Bread Otis Kemp

14. Miracles Kierra Sheard Kelly f/Pastor Mike Jr.

15. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

16. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar

17. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music

18. I Will Rejoice Isabel Davis

19. Revival Jules Judah f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sarah Jakes

20. Anything But Fail The Group Fire

Tamela Mann Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 25, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com