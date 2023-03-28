Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union and her fabulous daughter Kaavia took turns speaking life into themselves in an Instagram reel, and we need tissue!

If your heart is in need of a pick-me-up, look no further than Gabrielle Union’s latest Instagram reel. The actress and mother shared a charming video of her and her daughter Kaavia indulging in some serious self-love. In casual clothing and no makeup, Union opened the video with asking her cute daughter what she loved about her hair. Her daughter, perched comfortably on a counter while looking in a mirror and stroking her mane, answered her mother with, “Okay. I love my beautiful hair.”

Union followed her daughter’s hair declaration with, “I love my full lips.” Kaavia responded with, “I love my beautiful skin.” And from there, the two went back and forth with affirmations. They ended the sweet video by saying in unison, “I’m so beautiful!” Of course, Union’s comment session went berserk with tons of celebrities singing Union’s praises for being such a doting parent.

Union is known for helping her daughter cultivate a sense of self. It’s not unusual for the author to be on Instagram praising her daughter’s hair or flawless brown skin. She’s even written books and created a skincare line that speaks specifically to the minds and skincare needs of Black children.

We love to see videos like this, and we hope that this kind of positivity continues to spread.

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia Look Adorable In Matching Hairstyles

Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

Gabrielle Union Shows How She Styles Daughter Kaavia’s Hair

Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Recite Self-Affirmations Together In A Touching Instagram Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com