A historical Philadelphian figure is being honored in his hometown in a major way just a year after his passing. City officials have decided to commemorate the legendary of musical legend James Mtume, by naming a street on his behalf.

Mtume was born and raised in Philadelphia. He earned musical fame working alongside his father, saxophonist Jimmy Heath during the early stages of in his career in the 1970’s, as well as jazz great Miles Davis.

Along the way Mtume got the pleasure of sharing the room with more musical greats and even being able to make an imprint on their artistry. Mtume produced hits for Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway with “The Closer I Get To You” and “Back Together Again”, Phyllis Hyman and the Grammy winning Stephanie Mills.

Mtume then scored his #1 hit in 1983 with his fan favorite “Juicy Fruit”

Faulu Mtume, the son of the musical icon, will accept this honor on behalf of his father. “It’s beyond words just how great this is…the City of Brotherly Love honoring my father, a Philly native,” says Mtume. “Wharton Street is where his journey into music, social activism and politics began: the roots for all three are there.”

The street naming will take place on the 1500 block of Wharton Street, Friday, May 12th, 2023, from 11am to 2pm.

Musical Great James Mtume Honored in Hometown Philadelphia was originally published on classixphilly.com