Artificial intelligence or AI has been growing expeditiously in the last 4-5 years and ChatGPT is one of the latest software’s that has taken the limelight. ChatGPT is known for its greatness. It can write music, create reports on any and every subject, write code, explain things, lay out a business plan, and even write a religious sermon.
Pastors and Rabbis are shocked by how this artificial intelligence can create something that we claim to be truly human and unique. In the past, religious sermons have always been written by one who felt a “calling”. Pastors, Rabbis, and other religious figures have used their religious text, life experiences, general knowledge, and God to craft their sermons. However, seeing a computer spit out similar works in seconds, left many not knowing how to feel.
In December 2022, Rabbi Joshua Franklin delivered a sermon to a crowd using ChatGPT. He received the same applause and reaction as if he created the sermon himself. “You’re clapping, but I’m terrified”, he said to the crowd after stating his source.
ChatGPT is currently being studied by many in various different ways. Using it to draft a religious sermon might be against some morals, but hey, at least you know the tool is there to help.
So what do you think about using artificial intelligence to create something that many feel, requires a human touch?
- Pat Houston Speaks On The Importance Of ‘The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston’ Album
- How To Create A Winning Shot | Dr. Willie Jolley
- FBI Warns Travelers: Don’t Use Public Phone Charging Stations At The Airport
- ChatGPT Can Write A Religious Sermon; Sparking Controversy Amongst Religious Leaders
- Michelle Obama Is Set To Make Her First Guest Appearance On ‘The Tonight Show’ Since 2021
- Donna Kelce’s Viral Split Jersey On Display At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
- The Best & Worst States For Children’s Health Care In 2023
- Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids raises more than $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- The Impact Of Words On Your Success | Dr. Willie Jolley
- NAN Convention 2023: Everything You Need To Know
ChatGPT Can Write A Religious Sermon; Sparking Controversy Amongst Religious Leaders was originally published on praiseindy.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Meet The Houston Family Behind The Viral YouTube Children’s Show ‘Gracie’s Corner’
-
Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Tia Mowry & Her Daughter Cairo Dance It Out In ‘Kiya & The Kimoja Heroes’ Inspired Viral Video
-
MC Lyte and Warryn Campbell Present MY BLOCK at the Kennedy Center Easter Sunday