Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10

Published on April 13, 2023

If you’ve ever wanted to give Sam’s Club a try, this is the time to do it.

In honor of the warehouse’s club’s 40th birthday, they are offering $40 off memberships.

The first Sam’s Wholesale Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1983. Since the chain has grown to nearly 600 locations in the U.S. since Walmart founder Sam Walton started it as an experiment.

To celebrate the anniversary, first-time members can get a standard membership for just $10. Plus memberships, which offer additional perks like free shipping, will go for $70. That’s $40 off the typical prices of $50 and $110.

The offer is good from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19.

Click here to get started! 

