Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville police officer responsible for the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, is back working in law enforcement. The disgraced Louisville cop was recently hired by the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office.
He now works less than an hour away from the Louisville police department, which fired him in January 2021.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cosgrove was let go by the Louisville PD for “violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment”, as reported by WHAS-TV.
Protests have reportedly been planned for today in Carrol County in objection to the hire.
Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed after three officers, including Cosgrove, executed a no-knock search warrant in her apartment on March 13, 2020. None of the officers who shot into the apartment were charged with her death.
After the front door of the apartment was breached by police, Taylor’s boyfriend fired shots in the direction of the door. Officers fired back, including 16 shots from Cosgrove.
Information from a report by The Hill was used in this post. To see their full report, [click here].
- CeCe Winans Set to Hit the Road with First National Tour in Over A Decade!
- CeCe Winans Talks Being Back On The Road For The “Believe For It” Tour & More
- BeBe & CeCe Winans Join Mary Mary On-Air For A Pre-VERZUZ Celebration | Get Up! Exclusive
- CeCe Winans Wins Big At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
- CeCe Winans Shares Her Excitement About Her Upcoming Performance During The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [INTERVIEW]
- CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
- CeCe Winans On World Crisis: “We Have To Cry Out For God For Wisdom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- CeCe Winans Talks ‘World Vision’ [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- CeCe Winans, Lecrae & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2019
- CeCe Winans To Release Christmas Album, ‘Something’s Happening’
Fired Cop That Killed Breonna Taylor is a Police Officer Again was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Simone Biles Is Married: ‘My Person, Forever’
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
20 Inspirational/Gospel Songs That Got Us Through 2020
-
Singer Koryn Hawthorne Talks Playing The 'Mean Girl' In Her Acting Debut In 'Praise This'