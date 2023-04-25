Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for gospel singer DOE as she announced that she is now a Fiancé!

The singer took to Instagram to share with fans her happy news.

Check out her announcement below:

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

We wish the beautiful couple much love and success in the future!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing!

READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS…

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins” was originally published on praisebaltimore.com