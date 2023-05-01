Save The Date: The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise October 14th at Reid Temple AME

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
JUST ANNOUNCED!
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
originally published on praisedc.com
