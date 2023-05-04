Who Killed Jordan Neely? Police Protect Subway Vigilante’s Identity Despite ‘Homicide’ Ruling

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The identity of the vigilante subway passenger who placed a Black man in a deadly chokehold earlier this week is being protected by law enforcement despite officials ruling the death as a homicide.

Meanwhile, the man killed, Jordan Neely, is being demonized after his name and criminal record were made public. Conversely, conservatives are rallying around the subway vigilante and calling him a “good Samaritan” and a “hero.”

It all adds up to a few questions:

Why is the identity of the man who officials determined killed Neely, 30, being protected and concealed by law enforcement if he is accused of committing homicide against an unarmed man? Shouldn’t the homicide ruling have spurred criminal charges immediately?

But first…

Who killed Jordan Neely?

So far not much is known about the man who employed the deadly chokehold on Neely aboard an F-line subway train in lower Manhattan on Monday. Reports attributed to the NYPD have described the white man as a 24-year-old Marine veteran. Photos and video footage show him wrestling Neely down to the ground in the choking restraint with reports indicating he held the 30-year-old man down for as long as 15 minutes.

The man reportedly encouraged bystanders to contact the police while he was employing the chokehold. Once first responders arrived, they were unable to revive Neely, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

On Wednesday night, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced that it had determined that Neely’s death came as a result of “homicide.”

That ruling should have effectively — and instantly — made the chokehold vigilante a murder suspect at most and a manslaughter suspect at worst.

But there have been no reports of police taking him into custody aside from the brief period he was arrested on Monday following the homicide of Neely. Still, the NYPD inexplicably released the subway vigilante without any charges.

“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday. “This investigation is being handled by senior, experienced prosecutors and we will provide an update when there is additional public information to share.”

The NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are not the only ones who know the identity of the subway vigilante. Members of the media also know his name and reported that they even made contact with him on the phone. Still, his name and identity have proven elusive in official media reports about him.

Even the mayor is being cagey and deflecting blame from law enforcement by ripping anybody referring to Neely’s homicide as a murder.

Meanwhile, photos and video footage showing the chokehold vigilante have been plastered across social media, making it more than likely that someone who knows him has seen the images and recognized him.

This is America.

