Gabrielle Union may be married to a retired championship-winning NBA player, but sis still pays her half of the bills. During a recent interview, the former HB cover star revealed she suffers from anxiety that fuels her nonstop work ethic.

“I’m trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard,” she explained during an interview with Bloomberg’s Idea Generation podcast. “It’s weird to say I’m head of household because, in this household, we split everything 50/50.”

The beloved star’s comments have gone viral with fans adding their opinion on the Wades’ relationship dynamic. Union continued to open up about how she also takes care of her own family. The pressure to also be their financial rock feels like what she called, “a gorilla on your back.”

“But in the other households that each of us has to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back saying you better work, you better work, are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat.”

Union’s candid response left commenters heavily debating the Truth Be Told actress’ lifestyle with many fans defending Union’s decision to live her life any way she’s fit.

Gabrielle Union is always an open book, which subjects her to harsh criticism but she always handles every situation with beauty and poise. And since she and Dwyane Wade have figured out the secret to maintaining a healthy marriage, that is the dynamic that works for them!

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com