The Entrance To New Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Entrance To New Opportunities”
A setback will come in the form of an exit door. We have all been forced to leave what was comfortable and we are not sure what will come from all this change that’s happening in our world. Yet, I say you must look at this situation from a different perspective and say I have possibility thinking because I know that every exit door is also an interesting door to somewhere new.
When you leave one place, you’re automatically entering into another place. A place filled with new possibilities and opportunities like a lady who read my book after getting fired and she started a small business and went on to generate millions of dollars in her new place. So, you must. Go forward with faith and remember every exit is an entrance where you too can win.
