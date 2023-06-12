Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

COMFORTABLE

We have all experienced loss in our lives, some to a greater degree than others. In these times when we are grieving the loss of a loved one, a job, or even experiencing the loss of a relationship breakdown, it is good to acknowledge that pain is uncomfortable. We cannot hide from feeling angry, disappointed, extremely sad, or lonely. However, we can bring these emotions to our heavenly Father, and ask him to ease the pain.

The scriptures say that Jesus is the Father of mercies and is able to comfort us in all out troubles. He can bring peace, joy, and the comfort of knowing his presence each and every day. He can bring help from others. His Word can bring life to our hearts. There are many ways that God comfort us. We then can one day share this comfort with others who need to experience God’s presence during hard times.

Scripture:

2 Corinthians 1:3 NKJV Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation.

Prayer:

Lord, I bring all of my emotions before you and ask you meet me in my feeling of loss. Allow me to feel

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Comfortable (June 12th) was originally published on praisedc.com