STANDING AT THE LAST
We serve a God who at the end, after everything has fallen and everything has changed, will still stand. In all of our confusion, suffering, and hopelessness, we have the enduring promise of serving the one who will always be greater.
It’s easy to become discouraged in this life, but when we adjust our perspective to view everything against the backdrop of a victorious Savior, we can face absolutely anything with great confidence and peace.
Scripture:
Isaiah 25:1 Lord, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done wonderful things. things planned long ago.
Prayer:
Thank you Lord, that in you, I can have the confidence of a victorious outcome no matter how great the obstacles are that I am facing. Help me walk as one who is assured of my victory, trusting fully in my Savior who won it for me.
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Standing At The Last (June 22nd) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
John Amos Accuses Daughter Of Elder Abuse On IG After Her Inital Accusation
-
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Stops By To Talk Tour Her New #1 Song and More!
-
Keep Going Keep Fighting| Ericaism
-
EXCLUSIVE: DeVon Franklin Stands By “Real Life Superhero” Richard Montañez “Flamin’ Hot” Story
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]