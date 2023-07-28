It has been confirmed that Carlee Russell will face criminal charges for faking her own abduction, according to TMZ.
Prosecutors in Hoover, Alabama has charged the 25-year-old with two misdemeanor charges: falsely reporting an incident and falsely reporting to law enforcement.
Each charge carries up to a year in jail.
In a press conference, Hoover PD Chief Nick Derzis said that Russell was released Friday (July 28) on $2,000 bond.
Earlier this month, Russell called 911 to report a missing toddler along the side of an interstate. She got out of the car and disappeared for two days before showing up unharmed at her parents’ house.
RELATED: Carlee Russell Is Home Safe. But What Happened?
Following a major investigation, during which police found that there was no toddler reported missing, Russell admitted that the whole situation was fabricated.
It is still unknown where she was during those 48 hours, but we do know one thing: This is only going to get more confusing from here.
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction was originally published on foxync.com
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
I Love You: Erica Campbell Announces Album Title + Release Date As "Feel Alright (Blessed)" Goes #1 On Gospel Airplay
-
Erica Campbell, Patti LaBelle Among New Honorary Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha
-
What Happened To Carlee Russell? Missing Black Woman Mysteriously Reappears After 48-Hour Search
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Weekend Best Moments [Photos]