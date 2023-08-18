The 5 Best Travel Accessories You Need When Vacationing With Kids

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

This summer, I went on my first family vacation. Yup, my fiance and I packed up our two kids and headed down to Orlando for a weekend at the Windsor Island Resort, where a luxurious home with a pool and jacuzzi became our home for four nights and five days. The flights were easy to book, and the rental car process was a breeze. It was all worth it to see the joy on our kid’s faces as they splashed around at the resort waterpark. Our trip went smoothly thanks to us having the best travel accessories. Because, let’s be honest, traveling with children is an adventure on its own.

Keep scrolling to see the best travel accessories for traveling with children.

Best Travel Accessories: Sunscreen

As a Black woman, I completely underestimated the importance of sunscreen. It wasn’t until I recently visited the dermatologist that she convinced me of its benefits. And not just regular sunblock, tinted sunblock with 50 SPF. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine “Wearing sunscreen is one of the best — and easiest — ways to protect your skin’s appearance and health at any age. Used regularly, sunscreen helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer and premature aging.” Luckily, sunscreen is easily found at your local store.

Coppertone Every Tone SPF 50 not only blends in clear, but it stays clear on ALL skin tones – even after a dip in the pool or ocean. It provides UVA/UVB protection, while offering a quick-dry, lightweight feel and formula that won’t clog pores.

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Tinted Mineral Face Lotion provides a hint of tint that blends seamlessly with ALL skin tones. It’s also formulated with naturally sourced Zinc Oxide, so you’re protected from the sun’s harmful rays while going au nature. Dries quickly with an invisible, non-greasy finish that can also be worn under makeup if you choose.

Shop Eucerin Sun Sensitive Tinted Mineral Face Lotion

Best Travel Accessories: Comfty Clothes

The Cozi collection at Foot Locker provides cute and cozy pieces, which are perfect for a long travel day. Cargo pants are not only super trendy right now in fashion, but they’re comfortable and come with plenty of large pockets to store necessities like extra pacifiers, passports, or pastries when you’re trapped in a middle seat. A budget-friendly price point makes Cozi the perfect brand to buy stylish traveling gear.

Shop Now

Best Travel Accessories: Kid-Friendly Ride-On Suitcase

While my soon-to-be one-year-old flew on my lap, I was not too thrilled I had to purchase a seat for my 3-year-old child. But it’s way above me at this point. Since she is entitled to a carry-in why not utilize a carry-on designed for kids. The JetKids by Stokke® ($279) is exactly that. Described as a “spacious carry-on dimensioned suitcase for children to ride on, be pulled along or pull themselves.” The best part about this cute ride-on suitcase is that it fits easily in the overhead storage compartment, under the seat, and has a spacious inside for storage.

Best Travel Accessories: A Durable Carry-On

Raise your hand if you like to wait for your luggage at baggage claim. I’ll wait. There are just too many things that can go wrong checking luggage. The worst-case scenario — your valuables get lost completely. And if you’re traveling with children, the last thing you want to deal with is missing essentials. Insert a durable and customizable carry-on by ROAM. Talk about traveling in style. This expandable carry-on ($535) will stand out in the airport thanks to its tough build, sleek designs, and high-end trimmings.

Per the Roam website, “The TSA-approved lock keeps your contents safely packed away inside while allowing you to get through security without fumbling for padlock keys. There’s also a telescoping handle that adjusts to your height, locking itself firmly into place so you don’t put any unnecessary strain on your back. Contents stay nice and dry thanks to the water-repellent fabrics involved in construction and the Carry-On is made from eco-friendly fabrics, with plenty of recycled materials, respecting the planet we live in.”

Shop Now

Best Travel Accessories: Practical Crossbody Bag

This practical and stylish compact crossbody bag by Peta + Jane ($69.95) is perfect for securing those important travel documents or items close to you while. From your ID to a water bottle, you’ll be able to easily access essentials at arms-reach. Made from recycled nylon fabric, this eco-friendly bag is a go-to for traveling with children (and your hubby because we keep track of their things too!)

Shop Now

The 5 Best Travel Accessories You Need When Vacationing With Kids was originally published on hellobeautiful.com