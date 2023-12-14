getup-header-logo
Uncategorized  |  @ToriJayB

Home

Mary Mary At The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Get Up!  |  @ToriJayB

One Hallelujah Tour 2024 is Coming to a City Near You!

A person praying over the Bible.
News  |  Get Up!

What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Podcast
Get Up!  |  Get Up Erica Staff

Missed The Show? Check Out The Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Podcast

Actor Andre Braugher at Emmy Awards Show 66 items
Obituaries  |  BAW Staff

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

faith walking
Faith Walking  |  Nia Noelle

Train Up a Child | Faith Walking

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley  |  Nia Noelle

The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 6) – The Gift of Happiness | Dr. Willie Jolley

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley  |  Nia Noelle

The 12 Days of Christmas (Day 5) – The Gift of Joy | Dr. Willie Jolley

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Honors Aretha Franklin, 16th American Music Masters Tribute
Get Up!  |  @ToriJayB

Clark Sister Twinkie Honored with ‘Donald Lawrence Presents Power: A Tribute to Twinkie Clark’ Album [LISTEN]

griff's prayer
Ericaism  |  Nia Noelle

Trust God | Ericaism

View All
Whitney April on Get Up
@ToriJayB

Whitney April’s ‘This Christmas’ Remake

louis york on gumec
@ToriJayB

Louis York Opens Up in Single ‘Alone A Lot’ ft. Anthony Hamilton [LISTEN]

Angel Taylor GUMEC
@ToriJayB

Angel Taylor Talks Solo Debut and New Single ‘Speak’ [LISTEN]

View All
griff's prayer
Nia Noelle

Renew Your Mind | Ericaism

griff's prayer
Nia Noelle

I’m Training Not Trying | Ericaism

griff's prayer
Nia Noelle

What Are You Saying to Yourself About Yourself? | Ericaism

View All
Culture  |  Bilal G. Morris

What Was Christmas Like For Slaves In America?

Politics  |  Bruce C.T. Wright

Cornel West: Biden Is ‘Running Out Of Gas’ And Might Stop Running For Reelection

Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Student

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Pastor At Iowa Rally Threatens ‘Judgment,’ ‘Retribution’ When Donald Trump ‘Becomes The 47th President’

Engaging Black America