16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever

| 09.08.23
If there is one thing celebrity parents love to do, it’s give their kids a one-of-a-kind name! While it’s common for public figures to have unique and captivating “stage names”, it has become just as popular for their offspring’s birth name to match the aesthetic.

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, recently welcomed their second child at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1st. The child’s name was revealed this week as Riot Rose Mayers (according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday). Fans anxiously anticipated the new baby’s name, as their first child’s name (son RZA Athelston Mayers) was not revealed until nearly a year after his birth.

“Robyn, Rza, Rakim and Riot. That’s a fire ass family lmao,” X (formerly Twitter) user @yungsenshi wrote.

In July, one month prior to the baby’s arrival, A$AP Rocky released a single entitled ‘Riot’ (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. Coincidence?

According to Care.com, “A name that has not been popular can suddenly start climbing the charts after a celebrity uses it…The name Kingston didn’t make the Social Security Top 1,000 Names until 2006, the year Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale used it for their son. In 2019, it was number 117,” says Amanda Barden, author of “Baby Names Made Easy”.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the 17 most unconventional celebrity baby names we’ve ever heard of…


1. Riot

Riot Source:(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Child of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

2. X AE A-XII (Pronounced X)

X AE A-XII (Pronounced X) Source:Getty

Son of Elon Musk.

X was originally named X Æ A-12, but “Æ” and “12” violated California law for not being part of the English alphabet, forcing his parents to change his name, according to Page Six

3. Malibu Barbie

Malibu Barbie Source:Getty

Daughter of Youtuber Trisha Paytas

4. Audio Sciene

Audio Sciene Source:Getty

Son of Shannyn Sossamon

5. Epik

Epik Source:Getty

Son of Ray J and Princess Love

6. Alexis Olympia

Alexis Olympia Source:Getty

Daughter of Serena Williams

7. Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Source:Getty

Daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z (honorable mention: Carter twins Rumi and Sir).

8. Apple

Apple Source:Getty

Daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay’s Chris Martin

9. North (West)

North (West) Source:Getty

Daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (honorable mentions: Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West)

10. Super (Funk)

Super (Funk) Source:Getty

Son of influencers Rydel Funk and Capron Funk 

11. Kulture

Kulture Source:Getty

Daughter of Cardi B and Offset

12. Megaa

Megaa Source:Getty

Son of Omarion and Apryl Jones

13. Future

Future Source:Getty

Son of Ciara and rapper Future (real name Nayvadius DeMun Cash)

14. Egypt

Egypt Source:Getty

Son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

15. Moroccan

Moroccan Source:Getty

Son of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon 

16. Denim

Denim Source:Victoria

Son of Toni Braxton

