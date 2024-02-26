21 Pictures Of Black Women In Red, Just Because

One of the most enticing visions in this world is seeing Black women in red clothing. The color, associated with love, power, passion, and sexiness, seems to take on new life the moment we engulf it with our melanin.
Red is the most alluring hue in the color wheel, invoking a wide range of emotions from love to anger. But when worn, it highlights the power of attention-grabbing shade. Because of its link to passion and sexuality, women who wore red nails or lipstick were often considered whores. As society continued to evolve, so did the perception of women who proudly rocked the color on their nails, lips, hair, and beyond. Now, red is the classic go-to tone that exudes power, dominance, and radiance.
Black women rock the vibrant hue year-round, but during February, we see an influx of red and pink because of Valentine’s Day. Beyonce showed off her Love Day ensemble in a monochrome look, which included a custom Marc Jacobs top and skirt, partnered with a floor-length Avellano coat and a red cowboy hat.
Her good friend and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland followed suit in a custom red faux leather crop top and matching joggers by AS by DF, partnered with a custom faux fun coat by Daniel’s Leather.
A Black woman’s superpowers become activated when she wears red. The color represents everything embedded in our blood, from our unwavering passion to our unlimited sex appeal. Red on melanated skin is a life-long partnership that needs to be celebrated. If you need proof, keep on reading. Here are 19 additional examples of Black women slaying in red.
1. Alicia KeysSource:Getty
Alicia Keys showed her power and dominance onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, clad in a red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.
2. Michelle WilliamsSource:Getty
Michelle Williams supported Kelly Rowland for the premiere of her latest film, “Mea Culpa” in a custom LaMourr set.
3. LaLa AnthonySource:Getty
La La Anthony served as a red carpet correspondent at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2022. The actress wore a wine red Laquan Smith dress.
4. Cardi B.Source:Getty
Cardi B performed onstage during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park in a red jumpsuit that resembled Selena’s (known as the Queen of Tejano Music) iconic bellbottom jumpsuit. The rapper accessorized the look with an oversized fur coat.
5. Cardi B.Source:Getty
Cardi B. has gifted us many red looks, but our favorite was the ensemble she wore to the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week.
6. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union served at The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” in 2023, clad in a red chiffon Prada gown, partnered with a leather overcoat.
7. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino has been serving looks since the start of “The Color Purple” promo tour. She ate and left no crumbs at the 2023 Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino, and AAPI Achievements, clad in a red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.
8. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey stunned at the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in a 2-piece Mônot set.
9. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looked chic at the Threads celebration of Ava DuVernay’s film ORIGIN and Black Awards Contenders at Sunset Tower Hotel.
10. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross Brough her fashion A-game to the red carpet for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. The actress wore a sequin single-shouldered gown by Valentino Haute Couture.
11. ZendayaSource:Getty
Zendaya, the fashion slayer, stunned on her way to the CFDA Fashion Awards, clad in a red Vera Wang crop top and matching skirt.
12. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Meagan Good served up a simple red look at the 2019 BET Awards.
13. Victoria MonétSource:Getty
Victoria Monét turned heads at the World Premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” in a custom dress by Theophilio.
14. BeyonceSource:Getty
Speaking of Beyonce, who could forget the time she arrived at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards cradling her growing baby bump in a red Lanvin dress.
15. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo brought the fire to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards is a custom Moschino dress that read “siren.”
16. Keke PalmerSource:Getty
Keke Palmer oozed Jessica Rabbit vibes at the SZA + TDE’s Official GRAMMY After Party.
17. Garcelle BeauvaisSource:Getty
Garcelle Beauvais was seen outside “CBS Studio” looking chic in a black and red ensemble.
18. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor posed at The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black event clad in a muted red ensemble.
19. Teyana TaylorSource:Getty
During New York Fashion Week, Teyana Taylor flashed her chiseled abs in the front row in a stunning, floor-length leather trench coat for LaQuan Smith’s runway show.