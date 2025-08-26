Despite eating clean and following a strict skincare routine, acne tends to rear its ugly head. Sounds like your skin story? You’re not alone. It’s easy to blame your products of choice or pre-existing conditions for those pesky blemishes. However, the main culprit usually comes down to using a washcloth instead of a disposable face towel. Confused? Walk with me for a second.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, washcloths are breeding grounds for bacteria, mold, and other germs that can wreak havoc on your skin. This comes from reusing damp or dirty washcloths on clean skin. While the bathroom towel rack is where we store washcloths for everyday use, bacteria growth can occur if the area is not well-ventilated.

With all this in mind, various brands have decided to combat the issue with the perfect alternative: disposable face towels. Designed to help you dry your skin post-cleansing, these one-and-done towels make it easy to keep bacteria out of the equation and help you maintain a fresh canvas. Plus, these towels add a luxurious element to your daily routine and come in clutch to assist with makeup removal. Instead of worrying about replacing your washcloth daily and piling up your laundry bin, these disposable face towels keep things clean and simple.

There’s no time like the present to adopt healthier skincare habits. Ready to make the switch and elevate your routine? Luckily, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve shared five disposable face towels, from MakeUp Eraser’s new offering to Buttah Skin’s cult-favorite find. Made with all skin types in mind, these face towels will give your canvas the gentle touch it deserves. Happy Shopping, beauties!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

5 Disposable Face Towels Designed To Maintain Healthy Skin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MakeUp Eraser: Cloud Clean XL Eco Towels Source:Courtesy of Brand MakeUp Eraser has entered the disposable face towel lane with its Cloud Clean XL Eco Towels. Made from 100% biodegradable eucalyptus fibers, these baby-soft, dual-sided towels help maintain a healthy skin environment while keeping dryness and redness at bay. The towels are clinically and dermatologist-tested, making them the perfect addition to your beauty routine.

Shop Now

2. Buttah Skin Silky Soft Towels Source:Courtesy of Brand The name says it all! Buttah Skin’s Silky Soft Towels leave nothing to the imagination. A longtime favorite of mine, these towels work to not only dry skin post-wash, but they can also be used wet to cleanse skin or remove makeup. This pick is also made from biodegradable natural fibers, perfect for eco-friendly warriors who want to keep their skin and the environment as clean as possible. Shop Now 3. Eva Naturals Disposable Face Towels Source:Courtesy of Brand Antibacterial and unscented, it’s easy to see why folks are smitten with Eva Naturals Disposable Face Towels. Like many biodegradable offerings, this pick is multipurpose and versatile, and provides a plush, thick cushion texture that’s super absorbent and incredibly soft on the skin. Shop Now 4. Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL Source:Courtesy of brand There’s no list of must-have disposable face cloths without adding Clean Skin Club’s offering into the mix. Boasting a durable and ultra-soft texture, these towels are praised for reducing the appearance of redness, improving the skin barrier, and locking in skin hydration. In addition, this dual-sided offering is 100% vegan, dermatologist-approved, and compostable. Shop Now 5. Silkx Skin Towels Vegan Silk Source:Courtesy of Brand Last but certainly not least, we have the Silkx Skin Towels Vegan Silk. This Black, woman-owned offering speaks to our love of all things luxury, featuring face towels made of 100 % eucalyptus fibers. Refreshing and soothing, these towels have a silk-like texture that complements all skin types, especially sensitive skin. This number is highly absorbent, hygienic, vegan, and eco-friendly. Shop Now