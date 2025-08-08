7 Bible Verses for Back to School

As the school year begins, it’s the perfect time to reset, refocus, and root yourself in faith. Whether you’re stepping into a new grade, a new campus, or a new chapter, let these Bible verses remind you that you’re never walking alone.

RELATED: 7 Bible Verses to Uplift You This Summer

7 Bible Verses for Back to School was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Philippians 4:13 (NIV) 2. Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV) 3. Joshua 1:9 (NIV) 4. Colossians 3:23 (NIV) 5. 2 Timothy 1:7 (NIV) 6. Psalm 119:105 (NIV) 7. Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)