7 Bible Verses for Back to School

Published on August 8, 2025

As the school year begins, it’s the perfect time to reset, refocus, and root yourself in faith. Whether you’re stepping into a new grade, a new campus, or a new chapter, let these Bible verses remind you that you’re never walking alone.

1. Philippians 4:13 (NIV)

2. Proverbs 3:5-6 (NIV)

3. Joshua 1:9 (NIV)

4. Colossians 3:23 (NIV)

5. 2 Timothy 1:7 (NIV)

6. Psalm 119:105 (NIV)

7. Isaiah 40:31 (NIV)

Close