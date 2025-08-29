Listen Live
7 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Labor Day

Published on August 29, 2025

Labor Day honors the dignity of work and the hands that build, serve, and sustain our communities. Scripture reminds us that our labor is not in vain when it’s done with purpose and for the glory of God.

In the following list, we highlight 7 Bible verses that uplift the value of work and rest:

7 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Labor Day  was originally published on praiseindy.com

1. Colossians 3:23

2. Proverbs 14:23

3. Ecclesiastes 5:19

4. Exodus 20:9-10

5. 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12

6. Galatians 6:9

7. Psalm 90:17

