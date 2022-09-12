7 Shocking Celebrity Lawsuits We Won’t Soon Forget

Society’s relationship with the idea of celebrity is quite complicated, mainly in the sense that negative press is just as salacious in comparison to the good news — actually, greater in most cases!
From Kanye teasing breach of contract battles with both adidas and Gap, to the hair-raising allegations of child molestation being thrown at comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, let’s just say a lot is currently happening on a legal front when it comes to many of our melanated entertainers.
A lot of people on social media have been expressing similar sentiments as the Twitter user above in regards to the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears. It’s the latest example of bright talents in the industry over the years that somehow found the misfortune of making a turn down the wrong path. Murder, sexual assault, perjury, child endangerment, spousal abuse — you name it, there’s a good chance we can name someone famous that’s been accused of the allegation.
At a time when everything is being put on front street, we look back on some of the most shocking celebrity lawsuits that won’t be slipping our minds anytime soon. Some were found guilty as charged, while others surprisingly got off scott-free. Each of these cautionary tales however teaches us the valuable lesson that crime simply doesn’t pay, even for the rich and famous.
Take a look at 7 shocking celebrity lawsuits that will forever be etched in the minds of the general public, including a now-infamous Bronco ride that led to the trial of the century, a handful of musicians that disappointed their fanbases and a hate crime hoax that even ruined one TV star’s career:
1. Michael JacksonSource:Getty
The 2005 trial, which ended in a not guilty verdict, ultimately proved that many were simply out for the King Of Pop’s massive fortune. However, the allegations of child sex abuse leveraged against him have sadly even haunted his posthumous legacy.
2. R. KellySource:Getty
What was seen as injustice back in 2008 when Kellz was acquitted in a now-infamous child pornography case has since been rectified with recent charges for the same thing that resulted in a decades-long conviction. It’s still unbelievable he even got off in the first place.
3. Travis ScottSource:Getty
While the Rodeo emcee himself didn’t physically cause deaths that occurred in the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, many saw his lack of action and overall rage-centric behavior at past shows as reason to put the blood on his hands. He’s still doing damage control to get the general public back on his side.
4. Mo’NiqueSource:Getty
Standing up for what you believe and know is right came full-circle with this example of Mo’Nique’s discrimination lawsuit against Netflix. Not only was she able to settle, but her new comedy special with the streaming giant premieres in late 2022. Let’s go, Mo!
5. Jussie SmollettSource:Getty
Many of us were raised to never tell a lie, but sadly it appeared that Smollett missed that schoolyard lesson with his horrid 2019 hate crime hoax that spent years in the headlines. He’s was found guilty, sentenced to 150 days in prison and then surprisingly got released less than a week later by the appeals court. Not only is this one shocking, but add confusing to the list as well!
6. Blac ChynaSource:Getty
Ray J is the latest to try and go up against the Kardashians, but he may want to look at Blac Chyna as an example before going full force. Her entanglement with Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and OG baby daddy Tyga that sparked the multimillion-dollar lawsuit, which eventually got dismissed, still feels like a reality TV script gone terribly wrong.
7. O.J. SimpsonSource:Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison
Watch the countless documentaries, or the award-winning 2016 FX series, if you want a full discourse on why this moment will forever be burned into the memories of everyone who was alive to witness the events in-motion. The fact that Simpson is a free man today and working on his second act is the most shocking thing outside of Nicole Brown Simpson’s gruesome 1994 murder.