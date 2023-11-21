9 Black-Owned Businesses You Should Know

The Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons have enormous money-making potential for Black-owned businesses. Stores like Target, Walmart, and Macy’s capitalize off the notorious shopping season, making Black business owners struggle to compete with such retail heavy-hitters.
And while they might be smaller fishies in a sea full of sharks, Black-owned businesses received an uptick in support over the last couple of years. There’s been a push to keep the dollars circulating within our community, thus making the holiday season important. Shopping Black isn’t only about exercising or spending power; as a result, we get to enjoy Black creativity at its peak.
There are tons of great Black-owned businesses out there that market unique products and services. This holiday gift guide focuses on highlighting products and services you didn’t know you needed. For instance, Astrovisions offers life coaching services with a focus on astrology. A quick session with Darryn Lamonte will assist you in making constructive decisions about your life based on your birth chart and current planetary transits. And when you’re done with your reading, you can stop by the online shop for your own customized birth chart hoodie.
If shopping Black is your vibe for the holiday season, we’ve got you covered. This carefully curated list features nine brands you should know about, and add to your rolodex. Check out our favorite Black-owned brands you should know this holiday season.
Happy Shopping!
1. Skin PrerogativeSource:Shantini Bash
Shantini Alleyene Bash is a skincare expert dedicated to highlighting the beauty of your skin through cutting-edge skin treatments. The expert esthetician specializes in addressing the unique needs of skin of color, focusing on tackling acne, aging, and hyperpigmentation concerns.
This holiday season, gift yourself or a loved one some face time. From chemical peels to various skin treatments, Skin Prerogative is your go-to for facial services. Shantini’s salon is located in Brooklyn, NY.
2. 4J2L Creations By IrbySource:Marsha B.
You name it, Natasha Irby makes it. From sweaters and head wraps to bonnets and purses, her online shop is a one-stop-shop to all things trendy.
3. Nadirah & CoSource:Nadirah & Co
Back in the day, nameplate necklaces were major. Hip-hop culture put it on the map, and fashionistas like Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, regarded her necklace as a prized possession.
4. AstrovisionsSource:Astrovisions
The world has taken a heightened interest in astrology lately, and I can’t blame them. The pseudoscientific practice can be used as a blueprint to your life, when used correctly.
Astrologer Darryn LaMonte offers a wide-range of services including solar/lunar return readings, mindset business astrology coaching, and customized hoodies that feature your birth chart.
5. Something About SundaySource:Something About Sunday
6. Aud CultureSource:Aud Culture
7. Diavian NaturalsSource:Ambitious Shooters
8. Wicks NOLA Candle CompanySource:Courtesy of Wicks NOLA Candle Company
9. Curly SisterSource:Curly Sister
Curly Sister’s mission is to align people of color with the top products in haircare and fashion. Their site has many offerings, including a database that connects you to haircare professionals in your area.
One of my favorite products from their online store is the Curly Kit. Whether you’re defining, hydrating, or styling, this comprehensive set has the essential tools to help make every day a great hair day.
-
Clear 200ml Ultra Fine Continuous Misting Spray Bottle
-
Anti Static Heat Resistant Detangling Shower Comb
-
Lush Silk Scrunchies
-
1 Detangling Brush
-
1 Medium Sized Branded Tote Bag