Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival

In what has become a Hollywood tradition ever since the great Robert De Niro first helped launch it back in 2002, Tribeca Film Festival took over New York City earlier this month with an astounding amount of films, documentaries, shorts and even panel discussions curated exclusively for and by Black voices.

Tribeca went as far as giving the activation its own theme titled “Expressions of Black Freedom.” Many of the projects with Black leads, directors or a combination of both were given a spotlight throughout the 11-day presentation, and we were on the grounds to officially confirm that every single one was a viewing experience.





RELATED: 19-Year-Old Director Phillip Youmans First African American To Win Tribeca’s Founders Award

For those planning on taking advantage of the Tribeca At Home offering, which gives you access to all the projects shown at this year’s festival, we put together a list of 10 great stories by Black voices that truly captivated our attention while running from theater to theater — the premiere parties weren’t too bad either! From the highly-anticipated premiere of The Blackening at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, to Gabrielle Union and co. literally turning heads with Black girl magic on the red carpet for The Perfect Find at Tribeca’s go-to BMCC Theater, we were highly represented out amongst the big stars in the Big Apple.























Below you’ll see previews for films and documentaries that are either now currently in theaters, on streaming services or arriving soon on one or the other at a later date. From romantic comedies to profiles on music icons, and even a few that may bring a tear to your eye, we think we covered the best that Black voices at Tribeca Film Festival had to offer this year.

For those looking to decide for themselves, you can still get a pass to Tribeca At Home from now until July 2.

Keep scrolling to see our official selections at Tribeca Film Festival 2023 from a handful of creatives in Black Hollywood. Get the popcorn ready:

Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival was originally published on blackamericaweb.com