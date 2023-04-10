News

Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love

Published on April 10, 2023

National Siblings Day

Source: DEEP CHAND / Getty


April 10th is home to National Siblings Day where we show appreciation to everyone we call a brother or sister. Here are a few celebrity siblings who we’ve grown to love throughout the years…

 

1. Ray J & Brandy

Ray J & Brandy Source:Getty

2. Kyle & Christopher Massey

Kyle & Christopher Massey Source:Getty

3. Beyonce & Solange Knowles

Beyonce & Solange Knowles Source:Getty

4. Venus & Serena Williams

Venus & Serena Williams Source:Getty

5. Tia & Tamera Mowry

Tia & Tamera Mowry Source:Getty

6. Jaden & Willow Smith

Jaden & Willow Smith Source:Getty

7. Mary Mary

Mary Mary Source:Getty

8. Eddie & Charlie Murphy

Eddie & Charlie Murphy Source:Getty

9. Sasha & Malia Obama

Sasha & Malia Obama Source:Getty

10. The Wayans Bros

The Wayans Bros Source:Getty
