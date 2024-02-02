Blackity, Black, Black TV: Check Out Our ‘What to Watch’ TV List For Black History Month

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Black History Month is another great reason to uplift Black entertainment. We comprised a new ‘What to Watch’ list of Black television shows, starring amazing Black talent and culturally relevant plots to enjoy. Check out our latest list featuring a few of our favorite Black TV shows inside.

Today’s streaming companies offer countless shows to keep you and the family entertained. Historically, Black stories have not always been uplifted positively in media. Storytelling has since evolved into a variety of impactful series and films that represent the underrepresented. While it may seem like we have made great strides in entertainment, there is still a long way to go. Television has a huge impact on the way we view ourselves offscreen and IRL.

Last year, we discovered more Black entertainers are given the platform to soar and shine with networks looking to fulfill their diversity and inclusion promises from the 2020 racial uprising. Now, these same corporations are canceling our favorite Black shows like “Rap Sh!t” and “Grand Crew” with a quickness, giving them two seasons while leaving fans with anticlimactic cliffhangers for endings. This Black History Month we wanted to particularly highlight the stories that are shaping the way Black people view themselves. These shows are far more significant than fans may realize.

Children and teens can feel seen with shows like Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” Adults can find comedic relief in the every day lives of “The Upshaws” on Netflix. Whether you’re looking to escape to FX’s crime drama series with “Snowfall” or get grounded with the realities of our history in Hulu’s “The 1619 Project,” there’s a series on our list for everyone.

We continue to change the narrative by celebrating the variety of content across platforms, which magnify Black stories. Happy Black History Month!

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ list for Black History Month:

