Ciara’s Recent Hairstyles Should Be Added To Your Fall Mood Board

If Ciara is going to do anything at all, she’s going to commit to a style theme. The singer, dancer, and entrepreneur gave us a sneak peek into her latest project, featuring a head full of gorgeous orange hair.
In an Instagram post, the sultry songbird and OAM skincare founder asked, “Where my twin at?? 🙂 #BetterThangs”
Who is the twin, you ask? None other than No Love crooner Summer Walker. Walker took to her Instagram page to show off her waist-length lime green tresses.
The two women soft-launched the visuals to their latest song, and we are in awe! Black women thrive in color, but highlighter hues for the mane is next-level flyness.
Ciara is known to switch up her hair to compliment her mood or ensemble. Our girl is open to trying everything from short bobs to faux locs. Over the last couple of weeks, she’s sported looks that have us running to our hairstylists to recreate. If you’re in need of some fall inspiration, here are some of Ciara’s top looks in the past 90 days.
1. Bleach Blonde
Ciara gave us sexy villain vibes in this bleach blonde messy bun. The singer served looks in a black Lita by Ciara trench coat, thigh-high boots, and black sunglasses.
2. Textured Inches
In another NYFW look, Ciara opted for dark waist-length, textured hair that matched her black Lita by Ciara dress.
3. Redhead
If you needed a sign to dye your hair red, this might be it. The singer served another top-tier color, and this look is perfect for the fall.
4. Loose curls
If reds and oranges aren’t your cup of tea, you might enjoy this subtle honey blonde bob. I love this style because the color and loose curls perfectly frame Ciara’s beautiful face.
5. Jet Black bob
To advertise her latest venture OAM, the skincare extraordinaire styled her hair in a short black cut, loosely slicked back from her face. The style allows you to focus on her skin.