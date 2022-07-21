Get Up Erica Featured Video
Black gospel artists are some of the most powerful singers in the industry. The way they can rock the church and speak to one’s soul simply with their voice is impeccable.
For many, the music that they create is timeless, and black church choirs show us why each and every Sunday, singing songs like More Abundantly by Ricky Dillard and God Is In Control By James Hall.
Below are a few songs that are a few years old, but still jam like they just came out!
Tell Us, What Is Your Favorite Gospel Song?
Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
1. More Abundantly – Ricky Dillard & New G
2. God Is In Control – James Hall
3. Revolution – Kirk Franklin
4. He Reigns/Awesome God – Kirk Franklin
5. Melodies From Heaven – Kirk Franklin
7. Trouble Don’t Last Always – Rev. Timothy Wright
8. You Are Good – Israel Houghton & New Breed
9. We Lift Our Hands In The Sanctuary – Kurt Carr
10. Oh Happy Day – The Edwin Hawkins Singers
11. Total Praise – Richard Smallwood
12. The Presence of the Lord Is Here – Byron Cage
13. Faithful Is Our God – Hezekiah Walker
14. I Call You Faithful – Donnie McClurkin
15. Awesome God – J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise
16. Incredible God/Praise – Youthful Praise
17. We’re Blessed – Fred Hammond
18. How Much We Can Bear – Hezekiah Walker –
19. What He’s Done For Me – James Hall
20. Let The Church Say Amen – Andrae Crouch Feat. Marvin Winans
21. Jesus Can Work It Out – Dr. Charles Hayes & Cosmopolitan Church of Prayer Choir