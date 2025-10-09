Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery
The Clergy Celebration at the historic Walker Building was truly a night to remember. Pastors, leaders, and community members came together for an evening of recognition, worship, and fellowship.
From heartfelt tributes to soul-stirring music, every moment was filled with gratitude for those who dedicate their lives to shepherding our communities.
The program kicked off with Karen Vaughn and Lamar Campbell, who set the tone for the evening with energy and inspiration. T
hroughout the night, special honors were given by Rev. Jim Payton, including heartfelt recognitions for Pastor Phillip Shobe, Pastor Jeffery A. Johnson Sr., and Pastor Clarence Moore—each a pillar of faith and leadership in Indianapolis.
Guests also enjoyed a delicious meal from Kountry Kitchen, a local favorite that brought warmth and flavor to the celebration.
Pastor Jackson blessed the food and offered words of encouragement to the Radio One Indy team.
Adding to the highlights, Rita Green captured powerful moments off stage, including her exclusive interview with Pastor Jackson, who shared insight on love, unity, and the mission of the church. That conversation will be available soon for listeners to watch in full.
It was an unforgettable evening that not only honored our pastors but also reminded us of the strength and resilience of our faith community.
📸 Check out the photo gallery below for some of our favorite moments from the event!
1. Clergy Apperception Month 2025Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025
2. Clergy Apperception Month 2025Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025
3. Clergy Apperception Month 2025Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025
4. Clergy Apperception Month 2025Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025
5. JokiaSource:Jokia
Headshot of Gospel Artist Jokia provided by the artist jokia
6. Clergy Apperception Month 2025Source:Clergy Apperception Month 2025
Clergy Apperception Month 2025 clergy apperception month 2025
7. Jokia WilliamsSource:Radio One Digital
Jokia Williams Headshot jokia williams
