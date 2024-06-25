Eddie Murphy Reveals A ‘Donkey’ Spinoff Movie Is The Works, Already Recorded Voice Work For ‘Shrek 5’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy, currently promoting the return of Alex Foley in the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, confirmed that a Donkey spinoff movie is in the works.

Jumping ahead of DreamWorks Animation, the studio behind the Shrek franchise, Murphy also revealed he recorded the first act of Shrek 5, a movie that Dreamworks has yet to announce but did tease at the end of the last Puss in Boots spinoff, The Last Wish.

The iconic comedian/actor also claimed, “I think it’s coming out in 2025,” referring to Shrek 5’s release date.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago. I did this, I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie],” Murphy told Collider during an interview.

A Donkey Spinoff Is A Sure Winner

A Donkey spinoff film would be a no-brainer for DreamWorks Animation because the two Puss in Boots films were very successful. Together, they grossed a combined $1 billion at the box office, bringing the total amount of money grossed by films in the Shrek universe to $4 billion.

Also, the success of recent animated features like Inside Out 2 and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proves that moviegoers are still excited about franchises that have been dormant and not pumping out projects.

The news of the Donkey spinoff has been a long time coming, and something fans have been screaming about after seeing Antonio Banderas’ character Puss in Boots get two movies.

We are excited as well.

