Everything You Missed At Women’s Empowerment 2024!

On Saturday, April 13, Radio One Raleigh was proud to present their annual Women’s Empowerment Expo, and it did not disappoint!



Over 7000 attendees traveled to the PNC Arena for a day of motivation, inspiration and celebration, with the powerful Sarah Jakes Roberts providing the keynote message. Gospel vocalists Le’Andria Johnson, Bobbi Storm, and violinist Kimberly Michelle tore the roof off with their inspiring performances. Celebrity stylist J. Bolin brought gorgeous garments and attitude with the return of the Women’s Empowerment Fashion Show. And finally, R&B legends Joe & Tamia closed the day out with a long line of hits.





Needless to say, it may be difficult to top this year’s Women’s Empowerment Expo… but we’re definitely going to try next year!

