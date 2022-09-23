Box Office Hits You Don’t Want to Miss: Here’s Our Fall ‘What to Watch’ Films List

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Movies are back in theaters. Just as your typical box office films transitioned to streaming premieres, traditional theater debuts are clearly here to stay. For the first time in three years, people are comfortable enough to make their way to theaters to catch the latest in film . Check out our Fall ‘What to Watch’ films list inside.

The Fall is the perfect time to grab your favorite hoodie, order some popcorn and head to the movies. There are a number of films being released in theaters and on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Be sure that catch a few of our top picks for the coziest season.

Boundary-breaking films like “The Woman King” are breaking records at the box office and racking in impressive reviews already. Meanwhile, fans are patiently awaiting the “Black Panther” sequel to arrive this November. We won’t bombard you with just action packed films. There is something for everyone on this list.

There’s your classic bromance comedy, “Bromates,” which will arrive next month. As we approach the spookiest season, we had to include films like “The Curse of Bridge Hollow” and “Smile,” which debut soon as well. Whether it is a comedy, drama, action or biopic film that you crave, this list will give you a preview of what’s to come this Fall.

These are just a few movies we are looking forward to watching before Winter. Comment what Fall films you’re excited to catch below.

Check out our list of Fall films to watch below:

