Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

On this day (November 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was birthed at Butler University in Indianapolis. Their mission? To “enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health awareness, and leadership development.”

Take a look at 9 celebrity members of Sigma Gamma Rho below…

