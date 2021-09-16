Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring 20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Hispanic Heritage Month begins today (September 15) and carries on throughout the month until October 15. Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month each year by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from across the globe.

The national holiday was first observed in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and was later expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to celebrate throughout the entire month beginning on the 15th. The day of September 15 is particularly significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. Other holidays such as Columbus Day or Día de la Raza fall within the 30 day period on October 12.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Today, we honor the Hispanic entertainers who have contributed to the television and film industries in their various roles onscreen. Minorities are still gravely marginalized in entertainment, making up a small percentage of actors in the top U.S. films. According to Bloomberg’s findings, Hispanic or Latino characters make up only 5% in the top U.S. films.

Though Hispanics are one of the largest minority groups in the U.S., somehow the group is one of the most under-represented in Hollywood according to a new study of the 1,300 highest-grossing films in the last 13 years.

An analysis conducted by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative at the University of Southern California finds that Hispanic and Latino actors were entirely absent from over a third of the best-performing movies that year. Yet, the group makes up more than 18% of the U.S. population according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

It is even more important to celebrate the accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino entertainers in the business as the entertainment industry continues to diversify its talent on and off-screen. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, take a look at a list of our favorite Hispanic and Latino talents, who have been representing in some of the industry’s leading films and television series.

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Happy National Hispanic Heritage Month: Honoring 20 Notable Hispanic Entertainers was originally published on globalgrind.com