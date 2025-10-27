Listen Live
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Published on October 27, 2025

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Updated Oct. 23, 2025 12:00 p.m.

A major federal investigation into illegal sports gambling has rocked the NBA, with Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier reportedly arrested as part of two separate FBI operations spanning multiple states and involving millions of dollars.

According to ESPN, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that more than 30 individuals were taken into custody following a years-long probe across 11 states, targeting underground gambling rings and illicit sports betting networks allegedly connected to organized crime.

Terry Rozier was arrested in Orlando, just one day after the Miami Heat faced the Orlando Magic. Though Rozier was present with the team, he did not participate in Wednesday night’s matchup due to what officials described as a “coach’s decision.” Sources say his arrest is tied to an investigation into the sharing of confidential player and team information to illegal betting operations.

In a separate case, Chauncey Billups was arrested in Oregon in connection with what authorities describe as an illegal poker and gambling ring with games rigged and reportedly tied to Mafia affiliates. Billups is expected to make his first court appearance later Thursday.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones was also among those arrested. According to ABC News, Jones and Rozier are accused of funneling insider information to four associates, who then allegedly distributed the intel to a wider sports betting network to manipulate wagers and profits.

Federal authorities say this is one of the largest coordinated strikes against illegal gambling in U.S. sports history. Officials have not yet commented on potential charges from the NBA or how this could impact the league during the ongoing season. Both the Heat and Trail Blazers have not released official statements at this time.

As the investigation unfolds, the sports world is bracing itself for what could be one of the most high-profile gambling scandals in recent history—raising serious questions about integrity, insider access, and the future of sports betting in the NBA.

This story is still developing.

From sports to politics to entertainment,  keep scrolling for some of the notable moments of 2025 that we’ll never forget.

1. Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier Arrested in Massive Illegal Gambling Bust

2. “RHOP” Star Dr. Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Hit With Fraud Charges

3. Diddy sentenced to 50 months of incarceration

4. Latto Finally Confirms Long-Rumored Relationship With “Husband” 21 Savage

5. Cardi B claims Nicki Minaj needs ‘to get help’ amid heated online exchange

6. Saucy Santana Rips JT To Shreds After The City Girl Targets Him In Her Latest Online Tirade

7. Cardi B Apologizes To Latto Following Leaked Audio Mention

8. Music producer Metro Boomin found not liable in sexual assault trial

9. It’s a Girl! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Introduce Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers

10. Cardi B exclusively opens up about pregnancy, new album and finding stability with Stefon Diggs

11. Arrest made in theft of hard drives with unreleased Beyoncé music

12. Malcolm-Jamal Warner honored by family with foundation

13. Multiple historically Black universities under lockdown after receiving threats

14. Mariah Carey Accepts Video Vanguard Award

15. Young Thug Seemingly Addresses Online Backlash After Jail Calls Leak

16. Carmelo Anthony shares emotion, inspiration in hard-won Hall of Fame moment

17. Young Thug Claims Gunna Owes Him An Explanation As A Man Even If He Doesn’t Want To Hear It

18. Ciara’s son with rapper Future now officially carries Russell Wilson’s last name after legal change

19. Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. agree to 2026 exhibition fight

20. Latto, Ice Spice squash rumored feud and drop new song

21. Montell Jordan Announces His Cancer Has Returned and Spread

22. Karen Huger, ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star, released from prison after DUI conviction

23. Buccaneers waiving rookie safety Shilo Sanders, agents say

24. Kobe Bryant Movie in the Works: Warner Bros. Nabs Spec Script About Lakers Star’s Dramatic Draft Day

25. Lil Nas X Pleads Not Guilty After Arrest in Los Angeles

26. ‘Power’ actor Alix Lapri arrested in Georgia, charged with child cruelty and disorderly conduct

27. JaNa Craig Spotted Cozying Up With Rapper Key Glock in NYC

28. Lil Yachty Faces Backlash Over Controversial George Floyd Lyric

29. Court denies Tory Lanez’s request to submit new evidence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

30. Wendy Williams’ Guardianship Is Upheld After New Medical Exam Results

31. Rapper T-Hood’s slaying may have been self-defense as police suspect girlfriend’s brother

32. Sha’Carri Richardson Issues Public Apology to Christian Coleman Following Domestic Violence Arrest

33. Shannon Sharpe Out at ESPN Following Lawsuit Settlement

34. Deion Sanders says he had bladder cancer but will coach Buffaloes this season

35. Destiny’s Child reunites for surprise performance during Beyoncé’s final show in Las Vegas

36. Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Gets Life For Rape & Trafficking Charges

37. Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion make red carpet debut, confirm relationship

38. Shannon Sharpe, rape accuser settle $50 million lawsuit

39. Southern University expels Omega Psi Phi chapter after February hazing death of Caleb Wilson

40. Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out being sentenced in sex trafficking case

41. Nessa Diab Doubles Down On Smear Campaign Claims Against Jay-Z

42. Nicki Minaj and SZA’s online clash raises eyebrows

43. Unreleased Beyoncé Music Stolen in Atlanta Before Cowboy Carter Tour

44. Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Brutal Attack On Photographer

45. Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell gets engaged to R&B singer Coco Jones

46. Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami on battery charge

47. Sky superstar Angel Reese debuts Reebok signature shoe on NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

48. Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Launches Run for Georgia State Representative

49. Sarah Jakes and Touré Roberts installed as Potter’s House co-senior pastors

50. Rapper Trippie Redd arrested trying to board flight at MIA

51. Combs found guilty of prostitution charges but not guilty of most serious counts

52. Diddy Jury Deadlocked on Racketeering Charge After Partial Verdict in Sex Trafficking Trial

53. Judge Dismisses Jay-Z’s Extortion, Defamation Lawsuit Against Tony Buzbee

54. Chris Brown’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Nightclub Attack Dismissed by Accuser

55. Jury deliberations begin in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial

56. NBA’s Dillon Brooks Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend, Alleging Harassment, Threats

57. Christian Keyes Snatches His Hit Show “All The Queen’s Men” from BET Over Alleged Lack of Transparency from the Network

58. Beyoncé brings out Miley Cyrus during ‘Cowboy Carter’ stop in Paris

59. Tyler Perry’s attorney calls $260 million sexual assault lawsuit a ‘scam’

60. R. Kelly’s Lawyers Allege Prison-Related Overdose and Denied Medical Care

61. Jackie Christie Gets into Altercation with Daughter

62. Bryshere Gray (‘Empire’) Charged with Assault After Hotel Altercation

63. ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Wins Prenup Battle With Ex Simon Guobadia

64. Lithonia rapper Silentó pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years in prison for cousin’s shooting death

65. Mariah Carey Honored With Ultimate Icon Award at 2025 BET Awards — Her First BET Award Ever

66. Kirk Franklin Accepts the Ultimate Icon Award

67. Jamie Foxx breaks down in emotional BET Awards 2025 speech two years after stroke

68. Khaby Lame Was Detained by ICE, Agency Confirms

69. ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Brit Eady sues Bravo over explicit photo

70. Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Proposed—But She Hasn’t Responded Yet

71. Diddy paid $100K for video of hotel beating, security guard testifies

72. The Real Housewives of Atlanta Dwight Eubanks Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

73. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, graduates high school

74. Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Anime Series, Teams with ‘The Boondocks’ Producer

75. Zion Williamson sued over allegations of rape, years of abuse

76. Diddy’s Lawyers Fight to Remove Kid Cudi’s Testimony About Porsche Fire

77. Janet Jackson accepts ICON Award and performs at the 2025 AMAs

78. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton announced they are expecting their first baby together

79. Love is Blind stars AD & Ollie announce pregnancy

80. Kai Cenat kicks off Streamer University

81. Skilla Baby shot in Detroit.

82. Tory Lanez transferred to another prison after being stabbed

83. Chris Brown granted bail by the U.K. courts

84. Skai Jackson Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Abusive Ex

85. Megan Thee Stallion claps back at Tory Lanez & his fans

86. Jamal Roberts wins American Idol

87. Halle Bailey Seeks Protection From DDG, Alleges Abuse

88. Jayson Tatum undergoes surgery for torn achilles

89. Cassie testifies at Diddy’s trial

90. Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident