Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Olympic medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos shocked the world when they threw up a Black Power fist while being awarded at the podium during the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. The photograph of the Black track and field stars was taken right after their impressive win in the competition’s 200-meter race. Smith struck gold and Carlos took home bronze, but the historic moment wasn’t just about their stellar performance or a fancy photo op. The two sprinters used their opportunity on the world’s biggest athletic stage to address civil rights in the Black community and human rights at large.

Oct 16 marks the 58th anniversary of the duo’s courageous move- and it was well thought out too. In addition to their fists, Smith and Carlos also used their clothing to make a statement– both wearing no socks or shoes to represent “black poverty in a racist America,” according to theGrio. Carlos sported red beads around his left wrist as he raised his fist tall and proud. The beads were used to symbolize slaves who were lynched and died during the Middle Passage. Together the pair sent messages of unity and power.

“I looked at my feet in my high socks and thought about all the Black poverty I’d seen from Harlem to East Texas. I fingered my beads and thought about the pictures I’d seen of the ‘strange fruit’ swinging from the poplar trees of the South,” Carlos later shared in his book The John Carlos Story about the experience.

For Smith, the fist served as a symbol for marginalized people who have experienced plight globally. “It was a cry for freedom…We had to be seen because we couldn’t be heard” he told Smithsonian Magazine in 2008.

Some viewers and audience members were appalled by the athlete’s political stunt, but it’s important to remember what was happening during that year around the world. Months before the Olympics, the iconic Dr. Martin Luther King had been shot and killed during the height of the Civil Rights movement. The United States was at war with Vietnam and protesters had recently clashed with police at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Smith and Carlos were later suspended by the Olympic Committee for their “willful disregard of Olympic principles,” a statement from the committee read, but the players’ bold statement could be felt by African Americans and marginalized people all across the world.

“If I win I am an American, not a black American. But if I did something bad then they would say ‘a Negro’. We are black and we are proud of being black,” Smith said at a press conference after the event. “Black America will understand what we did tonight.”

Since Carlos and Smith, a few other Black athletes have made history at the Olympics in a number of historic ways. In honor of the duo, let’s take a look at 10 times where the 2020 Olympics was Black, bold, and bigger than ever.

Here’s 10 Of The 2020 Olympics’ Blackest Moments was originally published on newsone.com